Rugby Premier League: Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes Dominate in Mumbai Showdown
In an exciting display during the Rugby Premier League, Chennai Bulls outperformed Kalinga Black Tigers and Hyderabad Heroes triumphed over Delhi Redz, both securing convincing victories in Mumbai. Chennai won 40-21, while Hyderabad clinched a 40-19 victory, showcasing their prowess in both attack and defense.
In a riveting showcase of athleticism during the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at Mumbai's Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, the Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes secured commanding victories. The Chennai Bulls convincingly overpowered the Kalinga Black Tigers with a 40-21 win, beginning with Vaafauese Maliko's electrifying try that set the tone for the match.
The Bulls piled on the pressure with key players like Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga adding to the scorecard, while Gaurav Kumar's conversions were impeccable. The Bulls maintained a formidable lead throughout, finishing with a comprehensive victory despite a late try by Lucas Lacamp for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Heroes emerged victorious against the Delhi Redz, claiming a 40-19 win. After an initial try by Delhi's Jordan Conroy, Hyderabad took control, with Javed Hussain and Lautaro Velez leading the charge. Velez's outstanding performance included multiple conversions, ensuring a dominant victory for the Heroes.
