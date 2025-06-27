Left Menu

India's Hockey Hope: Women Face Crucial Matches to Avoid Relegation

The Indian women's hockey team is battling to break a six-match losing streak in the FIH Pro League and avoid relegation. With matches against China, the team faces crucial challenges. Despite impressive midfield play, ineffective striking and defensive errors have put them at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:00 IST
India's Hockey Hope: Women Face Crucial Matches to Avoid Relegation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Indian women's hockey team faces a critical weekend as they look to end a debilitating six-match losing streak and stave off relegation from the FIH Pro League. The squad, currently languishing at the bottom of the nine-team league, urgently needs wins against China.

Despite a strong midfield performance, led by standout players like Salima Tete and Sunelita Toppo, the team has struggled with poor conversion of chances and costly defensive errors. The pressure on key players, including Deepika for penalty corners, has hindered their performance.

Coach Harendra Singh, who enlisted Dutch legend Taeke Taekema to assist with drag-flicking skills, faces immense pressure. With World Cup qualification slipping away through Pro League, the focus shifts to winning the Asia Cup to secure a spot in the 2026 event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025