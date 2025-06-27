India's Hockey Hope: Women Face Crucial Matches to Avoid Relegation

The Indian women's hockey team faces a critical weekend as they look to end a debilitating six-match losing streak and stave off relegation from the FIH Pro League. The squad, currently languishing at the bottom of the nine-team league, urgently needs wins against China.

Despite a strong midfield performance, led by standout players like Salima Tete and Sunelita Toppo, the team has struggled with poor conversion of chances and costly defensive errors. The pressure on key players, including Deepika for penalty corners, has hindered their performance.

Coach Harendra Singh, who enlisted Dutch legend Taeke Taekema to assist with drag-flicking skills, faces immense pressure. With World Cup qualification slipping away through Pro League, the focus shifts to winning the Asia Cup to secure a spot in the 2026 event.

(With inputs from agencies.)