China Edges India in Intense Pro League Hockey Clash
China defeated the Indian Women's Hockey Team 3-0 in Berlin, pushing India towards relegation in the FIH Hockey Pro League. India's missed opportunities, including a crucial penalty stroke, were highlighted. China capitalized on limited chances to secure their victory, keeping them in a strong position in the league.
- Country:
- Germany
In a crucial FIH Hockey Pro League match held in Berlin, China's women's hockey team achieved a decisive 3-0 victory over India Saturday. This defeat has placed the Indian team on the verge of relegation, marking a significant setback in their league campaign.
India's performance was marred by missed opportunities, most notably a pivotal penalty stroke late in the fourth quarter that hit the post, as stated by Hockey India. Chief Coach Harendra Singh noted at halftime that 'soft PCs' were a problem for the team. China, on the other hand, maximized their limited opportunities with goals from Yang Chen and Ying Zhang through penalty corners, with Anhui Yu adding a field goal to their tally.
With a commendable structure and execution, China maintained their spot in the fourth position on the league table, while India's standing at ninth place now leaves their fate dependent on upcoming matches, particularly between Germany and England. India's campaign has been disappointing, and they hope for redemption in a rematch against China.
