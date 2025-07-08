Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances as Grigor Dimitrov Retires: Drama Unfolds at Wimbledon

Top seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury. Dimitrov dominated early on, but Sinner fought back before the match turned when Dimitrov fell injured at 2-2 in the third set, tearfully conceding the match.

In a dramatic turn of events at Wimbledon, top seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals following an unfortunate retirement from Bulgarian opponent Grigor Dimitrov, who withdrew due to a pectoral injury. The clash, held at Centre Court, initially saw Dimitrov take an impressive lead after breaking Sinner's serve early.

Dimitrov, playing near-perfect tennis, stunned the crowd by claiming the first set with a commanding 6-3. Despite a right elbow concern for Sinner, Dimitrov continued his impressive run, extending his lead to win the second set 7-5, even after dropping serve momentarily.

The match reached a pivotal point when, tied at 2-2 in the third set, Dimitrov succumbed to his injury, falling to the turf. Unable to continue, he tearfully retired, allowing Sinner to progress and maintain his quest in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

