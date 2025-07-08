Jannik Sinner Advances as Grigor Dimitrov Retires: Drama Unfolds at Wimbledon

In a dramatic turn of events at Wimbledon, top seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals following an unfortunate retirement from Bulgarian opponent Grigor Dimitrov, who withdrew due to a pectoral injury. The clash, held at Centre Court, initially saw Dimitrov take an impressive lead after breaking Sinner's serve early.

Dimitrov, playing near-perfect tennis, stunned the crowd by claiming the first set with a commanding 6-3. Despite a right elbow concern for Sinner, Dimitrov continued his impressive run, extending his lead to win the second set 7-5, even after dropping serve momentarily.

The match reached a pivotal point when, tied at 2-2 in the third set, Dimitrov succumbed to his injury, falling to the turf. Unable to continue, he tearfully retired, allowing Sinner to progress and maintain his quest in the prestigious tournament.

