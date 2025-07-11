Indian Athletes Gear Up for World Championships with Extensive overseas Training

As Indian track-and-field athletes prepare for the World Championships, they are set for extensive training in Europe and the USA. This includes defending javelin throw gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, with the support of the sports ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), which has sanctioned considerable funds for exposure trips to enhance the athletes' medal prospects.

The MOC, during its 157th meeting, approved proposals amounting to Rs 86 lakh dedicated largely to athletes competing in the September Tokyo event. Neeraj Chopra is set to train in Prague and Nymburk for 57 days, while others like Avinash Sable and colleagues will be in Colorado Springs. Their training budget collectively amounts to Rs 41.29 lakh.

The approved budget also supports middle-distance runner Ajay Kumar Saroj amid his injuries and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who will compete in Europe. Women's long jumpers and 11 para-shuttlers also receive funding for global stints crucial for world rankings. The online meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including sports administrators and coaches.

