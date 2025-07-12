Bumrah and Archer Shine as India and England Battle at Lord's
Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer showcased their skills on the second day of the third test between India and England at Lord's. Bumrah delivered key dismissals for India, while Archer made a strong comeback with a vital wicket as the match remained evenly poised.
In a thrilling contest at Lord's, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer took the spotlight on the second day of the third test between India and England. Bumrah's fiery bowling helped India restrict England, while Archer's long-awaited return saw him claim a crucial wicket.
Bumrah's morning spell dismantled England's lineup, as he removed key players Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes, reducing England to 271-7. Archer responded by taking Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket in a high-pressure return to test cricket.
With India at 145-3 in response to England's 387, the match is finely balanced. The teams are vying for a lead in the five-match series, with both sides showing resilience and determination in a captivating test battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
