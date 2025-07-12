Spain Triumphs Over Italy: The Journey to Women's Euros Knockout

Spain emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Italy, securing their place at the top of Group B in the Women's Euros after Friday's thrilling match. As both teams progress to the knockout stages, Spain will face hosts Switzerland, while Italy will challenge Group A victors Norway.

The Spaniards, now a team to watch, began the game slowly but swiftly turned the tide with remarkable attacking prowess. Italy nearly scored early when captain Elena Linari's header hit the crossbar, followed by a goal from Elisabetta Oliviero.

Spain quickly responded and took control, leveling the score through Athenea del Castillo's brilliant maneuver with Alexia Putellas. Patri Guijarro secured a second goal, and Esther Gonzalez confirmed the win with a stoppage-time goal. Spain, now focused on the quarter-finals, seeks to fine-tune their game for upcoming challenges.