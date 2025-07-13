Left Menu

Germany's Resilience: Berger's Determination Amidst Defeat

Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger expressed disappointment after a 4-1 defeat to Sweden, but remained optimistic as her team advanced to the quarter-finals. Despite Carlotta Wamser's red card, Germany looks forward to the next stage, with Berger emphasizing resilience and determination in the tournament's challenging landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:07 IST
Germany's goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger voiced her frustrations after their 4-1 setback against Sweden, yet found solace in their advancement to the quarter-finals. Despite the loss, Germany finished second in their group, setting up a clash with the winners of Group D in the coming stage.

The German side faced a critical situation when defender Carlotta Wamser received a red card for a handball, leading to a penalty. Even so, the team progressed to the last eight, a chance Berger prefers over a potential setback in the quarter-finals, which would be irreversible.

Berger, reflecting on the match, acknowledged that the experience of losing can have its merits. She remained resolute, emphasizing that her team, eight-time champions, are prepared to fight for a title they haven't won since 2013, regardless of their opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

