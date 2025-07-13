France Braces for Unrest as PSG Faces Chelsea in Club World Cup Final
France will deploy tens of thousands of police officers as Paris Saint-Germain plays Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. Authorities aim to prevent fan violence, recalling past incidents after PSG's Champions League victory. Security measures will also cover upcoming Bastille Day celebrations.
- Country:
- France
In response to previous outbreaks of violence, France will deploy tens of thousands of police on Sunday night as Paris Saint-Germain faces Chelsea in the Club World Cup final held in the United States.
The French Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, emphasized that fan misbehavior will not be tolerated, following previous instances of unrest after PSG's Champions League win in Germany. He announced that 11,500 officers will be mobilized in Paris alone, with a total of 53,000 across the country.
In addition to monitoring the football match, security forces will be on high alert for France's Bastille Day celebrations. Despite largely peaceful celebrations of PSG's Champions League title, violent incidents, including a fatal stabbing in Dax and a fatal accident in Paris, have prompted enhanced security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- police
- PSG
- violence
- Champions League
- Chelsea
- Bastille Day
- security
- Paris
- Saint-Germain
ALSO READ
Chelsea Powers Through in Dramatic Victory Against Benfica
Stormy Skies and Delays: Chelsea Coach Criticizes FIFA's Club World Cup Venue
Chelsea's Electrifying Victory Over Benfica Turns Stormy Night into Triumph
Nkunku's Heroics Propel Chelsea Over Benfica Amid Lightning Chaos
Chelsea Secures Joao Pedro in £60 Million Deal