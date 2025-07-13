France Braces for Unrest as PSG Faces Chelsea in Club World Cup Final

In response to previous outbreaks of violence, France will deploy tens of thousands of police on Sunday night as Paris Saint-Germain faces Chelsea in the Club World Cup final held in the United States.

The French Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, emphasized that fan misbehavior will not be tolerated, following previous instances of unrest after PSG's Champions League win in Germany. He announced that 11,500 officers will be mobilized in Paris alone, with a total of 53,000 across the country.

In addition to monitoring the football match, security forces will be on high alert for France's Bastille Day celebrations. Despite largely peaceful celebrations of PSG's Champions League title, violent incidents, including a fatal stabbing in Dax and a fatal accident in Paris, have prompted enhanced security measures.

