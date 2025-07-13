Left Menu

France Braces for Unrest as PSG Faces Chelsea in Club World Cup Final

France will deploy tens of thousands of police officers as Paris Saint-Germain plays Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. Authorities aim to prevent fan violence, recalling past incidents after PSG's Champions League victory. Security measures will also cover upcoming Bastille Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In response to previous outbreaks of violence, France will deploy tens of thousands of police on Sunday night as Paris Saint-Germain faces Chelsea in the Club World Cup final held in the United States.

The French Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, emphasized that fan misbehavior will not be tolerated, following previous instances of unrest after PSG's Champions League win in Germany. He announced that 11,500 officers will be mobilized in Paris alone, with a total of 53,000 across the country.

In addition to monitoring the football match, security forces will be on high alert for France's Bastille Day celebrations. Despite largely peaceful celebrations of PSG's Champions League title, violent incidents, including a fatal stabbing in Dax and a fatal accident in Paris, have prompted enhanced security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

