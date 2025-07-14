Left Menu

Rubin Hermann Shines on T20 Debut, Leads Proteas to Victory

South African batter Rubin Hermann made a remarkable T20 debut, leading the Proteas to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Hermann scored 45 to help recover from a top-order collapse. South Africa chased down Zimbabwe's 141-6 with Brevis contributing 41. Linde’s 3-10 restricted Zimbabwe in the tri-series opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

South African newcomer Rubin Hermann delivered an outstanding performance on his T20 debut, guiding the Proteas to a commanding five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the tri-series opener. Hermann's 45 runs were instrumental in the recovery from a shaky start, setting the foundation for South Africa's successful chase.

With a total of 141-6 set by Zimbabwe, South Africa had their work cut out. Dewald Brevis played an aggressive innings blasting 41 runs off just 17 balls, which included five sixes, ensuring the chase was comfortable. South Africa reached 142-5 in just 15.5 overs.

Earlier, George Linde's remarkable bowling figures of 3-10 helped restrict Zimbabwe's scoring as Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 54 couldn't entirely lift the innings. Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger's economical bowling performances further stifled the opposition's progress, setting the stage for South Africa's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

