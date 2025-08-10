Left Menu

Tributes and Tumult: Remembering Diogo Jota at Wembley

A planned tribute to the late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva was disrupted at a Community Shield match due to noise from the crowd. The tragic brothers' death has deeply affected Liverpool, with various tributes including the retirement of Jota's No. 20 jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A heartfelt tribute to former Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva faced interruptions at the Community Shield match, following some fans ignoring a moment of silence.

The observance was set before Liverpool played Crystal Palace at Wembley, honoring the brothers who tragically died in a July car accident in Spain. Disruptions prompted boos before referee Chris Kavanagh signaled its end.

This was Liverpool's first major fixture since Jota's passing at 28, with the club paying homage by retiring his No. 20 jersey and fans applauding at the 20-minute game mark. The match ended on a positive note with newcomer Jeremie Frimpong's goal lifting spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

