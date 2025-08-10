Tributes and Tumult: Remembering Diogo Jota at Wembley

A heartfelt tribute to former Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva faced interruptions at the Community Shield match, following some fans ignoring a moment of silence.

The observance was set before Liverpool played Crystal Palace at Wembley, honoring the brothers who tragically died in a July car accident in Spain. Disruptions prompted boos before referee Chris Kavanagh signaled its end.

This was Liverpool's first major fixture since Jota's passing at 28, with the club paying homage by retiring his No. 20 jersey and fans applauding at the 20-minute game mark. The match ended on a positive note with newcomer Jeremie Frimpong's goal lifting spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)