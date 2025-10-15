Left Menu

Morocco's Historic Winning Streak: A New Record in Football

Morocco set a record with 16 consecutive wins by a national team, concluding their World Cup qualifiers unbeaten. Youssef En-Nesyri's goal against Congo secured their all-time high streak, surpassing Spain's previous record. The team scored 50 goals, conceding only four during their 19-month unbeaten run.

Updated: 15-10-2025 03:48 IST
Morocco has etched its name in football history, setting a new record for successive victories by a national team. On Tuesday, they wrapped up their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory over Congo at home.

Youssef En-Nesyri's decisive strike in the 63rd minute in Rabat ensured Morocco ended their Group E matches with a flawless eight wins out of eight, making them the only African side with a perfect record. This achievement surpasses Spain's previous record of 15 consecutive wins established between June 2008 and June 2009.

The national team last experienced an international non-win when they drew 0-0 with Mauritania in a friendly in March 2024. Since then, they have triumphed in seven World Cup qualifiers, six Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and three friendly matches. Their 19-month streak saw them score 50 goals and concede only four. Morocco will continue their competitive journey at the Cup of Nations finals, hosting the opening game against Comoros on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

