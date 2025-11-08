PREVIEW-Soccer-Boca rising, River reeling ahead of Superclasico showdown 

When Boca Juniors and River Plate meet at La Bombonera on Sunday, Argentina's biggest rivalry will carry far more than the usual bragging rights, pitting one side seeking to turn renewed momentum into a statement win versus another mired in a slump.

River arrive at the Superclasico in their worst form in nearly a century, having suffered four consecutive defeats at home in all competitions, their longest losing streak at the Estadio Monumental since 1926. Five losses in their last six league games have left Marcelo Gallardo's side languishing in sixth place in the Clausura Group B standings, with the coach's future under intense scrutiny despite signing a one-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Their latest home defeat by Gimnasia, coming on the heels of their Argentine Cup exit, drew open anger from fans as River sit third in the aggregate Apertura-Clausura table, four points behind second-placed Boca, with only the top two qualifying automatically for next year's Copa Libertadores. "I have to say that we are not oblivious to reality. We know that this year's objectives did not turn out as we would have liked," Gallardo told reporters after announcing his contract renewal.

"I'm not going to run away because of a poor sporting year. Anyone who speculates about that doesn't know me, doesn't understand what I'm made of and doesn't know how much I love this club. What I am sure of is that we're going to win again." BOCA RISING UNDER UBEDA

Boca arrive in better spirits than their arch-rivals, revitalised under coach Claudio Ubeda following the passing of manager Miguel Angel Russo at the age of 69 last month. The former assistant has steadied the ship after this year's disappointing Club World Cup campaign and a sluggish start to the season that intensified criticism of club president Juan Roman Riquelme.

Last weekend's hard-fought 2–1 win over Estudiantes marked their sixth victory in the tournament and took them top of Group A, rekindling hopes of a Copa Libertadores group-stage berth after an early elimination in this year's qualifying rounds. "It (the Superclasico) is a global event that we're all going to live through. We know how we have to play and we'll prepare ourselves strongly to continue on this path of victories," Ubeda said ahead of Sunday's contest.

"That's how these matches have to be played: with courage, intelligence and Boca's history firmly in mind." Winning Argentina's most-watched match is rarely just about pride. The clash between the country's giants could shape the course of a turbulent season for both teams and prove decisive in how their campaigns, and coaches, are ultimately judged.

