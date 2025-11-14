Rathika Suthanthira Seelan Triumphs at Bondi Open
Rathika Suthanthira Seelan secured her second PSA title by defeating Maiden-Lee Coe 3-0 in Sydney's Bondi Open. The 24-year-old from Tamil Nadu won with scores of 11-7, 11-6, 11-7. This victory marks her third Challenger final this year and second final this week, following a runner-up showing in the NSW Open.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, the number one seed, captured her second Professional Squash Association (PSA) title by overcoming fourth seed Maiden-Lee Coe with a straight-set victory at the Bondi Open in Sydney.
The talented Tamil Nadu athlete dominated the match with scores of 11-7, 11-6, 11-7, not losing a single game in the process.
This triumph represents Rathika's third Challenger final appearance in 2023, and it follows a runner-up performance at the NSW Open earlier in the week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ronaldo Faces Potential Ban at 2026 World Cup Opener
Poland Reopens Key Border Crossings with Belarus Amid Heightened Tensions
India Dominates Opening Day with Stellar Bowling Performance
Jasprit Bumrah takes five-wicket haul as India bowl out South Africa for 159 in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata.
South Africa reach 154/8 in their first innings at tea on day one of opening Test against India in Kolkata.