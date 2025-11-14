Left Menu

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan Triumphs at Bondi Open

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan secured her second PSA title by defeating Maiden-Lee Coe 3-0 in Sydney's Bondi Open. The 24-year-old from Tamil Nadu won with scores of 11-7, 11-6, 11-7. This victory marks her third Challenger final this year and second final this week, following a runner-up showing in the NSW Open.

  Country:
  • India

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, the number one seed, captured her second Professional Squash Association (PSA) title by overcoming fourth seed Maiden-Lee Coe with a straight-set victory at the Bondi Open in Sydney.

The talented Tamil Nadu athlete dominated the match with scores of 11-7, 11-6, 11-7, not losing a single game in the process.

This triumph represents Rathika's third Challenger final appearance in 2023, and it follows a runner-up performance at the NSW Open earlier in the week.

