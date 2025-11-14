Rathika Suthanthira Seelan Triumphs at Bondi Open

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, the number one seed, captured her second Professional Squash Association (PSA) title by overcoming fourth seed Maiden-Lee Coe with a straight-set victory at the Bondi Open in Sydney.

The talented Tamil Nadu athlete dominated the match with scores of 11-7, 11-6, 11-7, not losing a single game in the process.

This triumph represents Rathika's third Challenger final appearance in 2023, and it follows a runner-up performance at the NSW Open earlier in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)