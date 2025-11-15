Left Menu

India Gears Up for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Dhaka

India's senior men's football team, led by coach Khalid Jamil, has announced a 23-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Dhaka. The team, which began preparations in Bengaluru, faces challenges such as player clearances, impacting forward Ryan Williams' participation in the November 18 match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:15 IST
India Gears Up for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Dhaka
Khalid Jamil (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian senior men's football squad, under the guidance of head coach Khalid Jamil, has unveiled its 23-player roster for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. The pivotal match against Bangladesh is set for November 18.

The Blue Tigers, having established a training camp in Bengaluru from November 6, are scheduled to land in Dhaka on Saturday evening. They face logistical hurdles concerning player clearances, notably for forward Ryan Williams, who recently acquired Indian citizenship. His play on matchday hinges on obtaining a No Objection Certificate from Football Australia, alongside nods from FIFA and the AFC.

The squad list features three goalkeepers, including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and a strong defensive lineup comprised of players like Sandesh Jhingan. With midfielders such as Suresh Singh Wangjam and forwards like Vikram Partap Singh, India's team looks to make an impact. Coaching support includes assistant coach Mahesh Gawali and goalkeeping expert Feroz Sherif.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

 Lebanon
3
Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict

Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Congo's Quest for Peace: Framework Agreement with M23 Rebels

Congo's Quest for Peace: Framework Agreement with M23 Rebels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025