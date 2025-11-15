India Gears Up for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Dhaka

The Indian senior men's football squad, under the guidance of head coach Khalid Jamil, has unveiled its 23-player roster for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. The pivotal match against Bangladesh is set for November 18.

The Blue Tigers, having established a training camp in Bengaluru from November 6, are scheduled to land in Dhaka on Saturday evening. They face logistical hurdles concerning player clearances, notably for forward Ryan Williams, who recently acquired Indian citizenship. His play on matchday hinges on obtaining a No Objection Certificate from Football Australia, alongside nods from FIFA and the AFC.

The squad list features three goalkeepers, including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and a strong defensive lineup comprised of players like Sandesh Jhingan. With midfielders such as Suresh Singh Wangjam and forwards like Vikram Partap Singh, India's team looks to make an impact. Coaching support includes assistant coach Mahesh Gawali and goalkeeping expert Feroz Sherif.

