''My Way:'' Hundreds honor the late tennis great Nicola Pietrangeli at Rome memorial

Hundreds of people paid their final respects to Nicola Pietrangeli days after the tennis great died aged 92.

A public viewing of Pietrangeli's body and a brief memorial service were held Wednesday at the tennis court that was named after him. A private funeral took place later in Rome.

In 2006, the statue-lined Pallacorda court at the Foro Italico — considered one of the most picturesque stadiums on the circuit — was renamed Stadio Pietrangeli.

Two tennis rackets and the Davis Cup won by Italy in 1976 under Pietrangeli's captaincy were placed next to the coffin, which was decorated in blue and white flowers.

A large screen displayed images of Pietrangeli's career accompanied by the music of Charles Aznavour, one of his favorite singers. "My Way," by Frank Sinatra, played at the end of the memorial service, before the coffin was moved from the court to the church for the funeral.

"Everything just as he wanted, the place and the music," said his son Marco.

Prominent figures of Italian sport attended, including the former and current president of the Italian national Olympic committee as well as the head of the Italian tennis federation.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, a longtime friend of Pietrangeli, was present at his funeral, at the Chiesa della Gran Madre di Dio in Rome.

"I knew him for many years," he said. "He was a splendid man. I really wanted to be here also for his family, I am very emotional. He was always there in the most important moments of my life." Adriano Panatta and Tonino Zugarelli, who won the Davis Cup with Pietrangeli, were also present as were other former tennis players including Fabio Fognini, who retired earlier this year.

Noticeably absent, however, were current Italian tennis players — especially Jannik Sinner.

Pietrangeli was the first Italian to win a Grand Slam singles trophy, at the French Championships in 1959 and repeated in 1960. He also holds the Davis Cup record for total wins and singles wins from 66 ties from 1954-72. His singles record was 78-32 and his doubles record was 42-12.

