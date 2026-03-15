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Kimi Antonelli: A Historic Win for the Teen Prodigy

Nineteen-year-old Kimi Antonelli secured his first Formula One victory in China, becoming the second-youngest race winner. He led a Mercedes one-two finish, with teammate George Russell in second. Lewis Hamilton, racing for Ferrari, finished third. This victory marked Mercedes' second consecutive one-two finish this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:42 IST
Kimi Antonelli: A Historic Win for the Teen Prodigy

Kimi Antonelli made history on Sunday with an emotional first Formula One victory in China, ahead of teammate George Russell. The Italian driver, just 19 years old, is now the second-youngest winner in the sport's history, outdone only by Max Verstappen's debut victory at 18 years old.

Lewis Hamilton secured third place, marking his first podium finish since joining Ferrari and his first since Las Vegas 2024. Despite a tough challenge from teammate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton held his position, while McLaren's duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were unable to start due to technical issues.

Antonelli, nearly overwhelmed with emotion, thanked his team via radio communication after crossing the line. Despite a tense finish where he locked up and went wide, cutting into his lead, Antonelli triumphed with a gap of 5.5 seconds over Russell. This victory follows a successful race for Mercedes in Australia, continuing their strong start to the season.

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