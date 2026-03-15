Left Menu

Sarfaraz Ahmed: A Cricketing Legacy Retires

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the team to their first Champions Trophy victory in 2017, has retired. He played 54 tests, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20s, amassing over 6,000 runs. Celebrated for his leadership, he guided Pakistan to numerous victories and saw players like Babar Azam thrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:29 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed: A Cricketing Legacy Retires
Sarfaraz Ahmed

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, renowned for leading his nation's triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy, announced his retirement on Sunday. Ahmed enjoyed a distinguished career, appearing in 54 test matches, 117 one-day internationals, and 61 Twenty20 internationals over nearly two decades, with over 6,000 runs scored.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter famously captained Pakistan to a dominant 180-run victory over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval. He first tasted success as a captain when leading the Under-19 team to a World Cup win in 2006, a feat which he fondly recalled in his retirement statement.

"Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true," Sarfaraz stated. "Witnessing players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Hasan Ali grow into match-winners during my captaincy ranks among my proudest achievements." Ahmed's retirement marks the end of an era, concluding with his last international appearance against Australia in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026