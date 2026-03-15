Sarfaraz Ahmed: A Cricketing Legacy Retires

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, renowned for leading his nation's triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy, announced his retirement on Sunday. Ahmed enjoyed a distinguished career, appearing in 54 test matches, 117 one-day internationals, and 61 Twenty20 internationals over nearly two decades, with over 6,000 runs scored.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter famously captained Pakistan to a dominant 180-run victory over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval. He first tasted success as a captain when leading the Under-19 team to a World Cup win in 2006, a feat which he fondly recalled in his retirement statement.

"Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true," Sarfaraz stated. "Witnessing players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Hasan Ali grow into match-winners during my captaincy ranks among my proudest achievements." Ahmed's retirement marks the end of an era, concluding with his last international appearance against Australia in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)