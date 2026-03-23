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Gattuso's Azzurri Seek Thrilling World Cup Redemption

Italy's soccer team, led by coach Gennaro Gattuso, is battling nerves to qualify for the World Cup after failing two previous times. Ahead of a key match against Northern Ireland, Gattuso sent home player Federico Chiesa, marking a critical decision. Italy aims to end their playoff struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:09 IST
Gattuso's Azzurri Seek Thrilling World Cup Redemption
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Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso underscored the palpable nervousness ahead of their crucial World Cup qualification playoff against Northern Ireland. The Azzurri, striving to avoid a third consecutive failure, were dealt a blow as Gattuso dismissed winger Federico Chiesa, highlighting internal team dynamics.

Italy's tumultuous playoff history casts a shadow as the team faces mounting pressure to break its cycle of non-qualification. Losses against Sweden and North Macedonia in previous years continue to haunt them. Gattuso emphasized the importance of focusing solely on the upcoming game against Northern Ireland in Bergamo.

Chiesa's unexpected exit stirred questions, particularly as other injured players remain with the squad to bolster team spirit. Gattuso stressed that decisions were made mutually, reflecting Chiesa's readiness. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland also faces setbacks with the loss of player Daniel Ballard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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