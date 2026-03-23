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Gattuso's Call for Composure: Italy's World Cup Redemption

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso urges calm and focus as the team prepares for the World Cup playoff semi-final against Northern Ireland. Facing the pressure of past qualification failures, Gattuso emphasizes mental resilience. He picks a smaller venue to foster a supportive atmosphere, with forward Federico Chiesa leaving the squad due to physical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:28 IST
Gattuso's Call for Composure: Italy's World Cup Redemption

As Italy gears up for a crucial World Cup playoff semi-final against Northern Ireland, coach Gennaro Gattuso is calling for composure. The match, taking place Thursday, holds significance as the team seeks to overcome past qualification failures from 2018 and 2022.

Gattuso highlights the importance of mental resilience, encouraging his players to forget previous setbacks and focus solely on the upcoming game. The strategist has chosen the smaller Stadio di Bergamo to foster a supportive environment, fearing the negativity of a larger stadium if struggles arise.

Amid preparation, Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has left the camp due to physical problems, with Gattuso making the decision to send him home. Italy aims to secure victory and advance to the final for a chance at the North American World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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