Poland's Playoff Challenge Against Familiar Foes

Poland is gearing up for a crucial World Cup playoff semi-final against Albania, with their recent historical success offering little comfort according to coach Jan Urban. Speaking on Wednesday, Urban stressed that while the team has the needed experience, the focus is firmly on strategic plays rather than past accolades.

Poland's track record against Albania is favorable, with ten wins compared to two losses, yet their last encounter in 2023 ended in a defeat as Albania topped the Euro qualifying group. Urban, who took charge in July after Michal Probierz's resignation, noted increased challenges from Albania in recent matches.

Albania, led by Sylvinho since 2023, stood strong despite a narrow loss to Poland in his opening game. Urban acknowledges Albania's stable squad and anticipates an open match, crucial for both teams aiming for a result that could lead them to face either Ukraine or Sweden in Tuesday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)