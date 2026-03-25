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IBC: Revolutionizing Bankruptcy and Recovery in India

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has significantly improved recovery rates of bankrupt companies, reclaiming over Rs 4 lakh crore in a decade. The IBC's efficiency leads to a higher recovery rate compared to other mechanisms, fostering fear of insolvency among companies and prompting legislative amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:22 IST
IBC: Revolutionizing Bankruptcy and Recovery in India
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The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has been a game-changer, recovering over Rs 4 lakh crore since its inception, according to senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who spoke in the Lok Sabha recently.

Thakur emphasized that the IBC, enacted in 2016, is designed for the revival of companies rather than simply acting as a recovery mechanism. The efficiency of the IBC is highlighted by its 50% recovery rate, outpacing the SARFAESI Act and Debts Recovery Tribunals, which recover 20% and 10% respectively.

The recent introduction of an amendment bill in the Lok Sabha aims to streamline the insolvency process, with the inclusion of cross-border insolvency provisions and measures for faster resolution. This follows over 32,000 applications being withdrawn after settling debts worth over Rs 14.5 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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