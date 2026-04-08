India's Billie Jean King Cup Hopes Dampened by Rain and Defeats

In a gripping match of the Billie Jean King Cup, Sahaja Yamalapalli fought hard but ultimately lost to Patcharin Cheapchandej, leading to a 0-2 deficit for the Indian team. The rain-delayed tie was part of the Asia/Oceania Group I competition held in India on Wednesday.

Sahaja Yamalapalli, ranked 384, resumed the match at a critical juncture against her opponent, Patcharin Cheapchandej, ranked 449. Despite putting forth a commanding performance with impressive groundstrokes, Sahaja could not convert critical points, eventually losing 4-6, 6-1, 4-6.

Earlier, Vaishnavi Adkar, a debutant, succumbed to pressure, losing to Aunchisa Chanta with set scores of 1-6, 3-6. With India's critical encounters against Thailand over, the focus shifts to their upcoming matches against New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)