India's Billie Jean King Cup Hopes Dampened by Rain and Defeats
Sahaja Yamalapalli's valiant effort fell short against Patcharin Cheapchandej, giving Thailand an unassailable 0-2 lead in India's rain-affected opener in the Asia/Oceania Group I Billie Jean King Cup. Young Vaishnavi Adkar also struggled, leading to further complications for India as they face New Zealand next.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping match of the Billie Jean King Cup, Sahaja Yamalapalli fought hard but ultimately lost to Patcharin Cheapchandej, leading to a 0-2 deficit for the Indian team. The rain-delayed tie was part of the Asia/Oceania Group I competition held in India on Wednesday.
Sahaja Yamalapalli, ranked 384, resumed the match at a critical juncture against her opponent, Patcharin Cheapchandej, ranked 449. Despite putting forth a commanding performance with impressive groundstrokes, Sahaja could not convert critical points, eventually losing 4-6, 6-1, 4-6.
Earlier, Vaishnavi Adkar, a debutant, succumbed to pressure, losing to Aunchisa Chanta with set scores of 1-6, 3-6. With India's critical encounters against Thailand over, the focus shifts to their upcoming matches against New Zealand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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