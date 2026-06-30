South Koreas Agonising Wait To Learn Their World Cup Knockout Round Fate Ended In Dejection On Saturday As Results Went Against Hong Myungbos Team

South Korea's hopes of a strong performance in the World Cup came to a disappointing end as they were unable to advance from Group A. The team collected only three points, a performance that fell short of expectations.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo, who once led the team to its most notable achievement in 2002, has resigned following the unsuccessful campaign. His decision comes amid widespread criticism from both fans and officials, despite having rehabilitated his coaching reputation with domestic success.

Fans were particularly upset with Hong's tactical decisions, including benching key player Son Heung-min during a crucial match. The national team's return home will go uncelebrated, marking a low point in its recent history.