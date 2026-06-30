Wimbledon Day Two: Drama, Triumphs, and Challenges on the Courts

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Began Under Overcast Skies At The All England Club

Under overcast skies, tennis play commenced at the All England Club on the second day of Wimbledon. The temperature slightly chilled at 20 degrees Celsius but did little to dampen the spirit of competition.

Amidst the anticipation, all eyes were drawn to Serena Williams as she made her much-anticipated return to the tournament. While some players like Sinner and Sabalenka answered critics with resounding wins, British hopes took a hit following the withdrawal of Draper and Raducanu.

Key matches lit up the courts, with top seeds Swiatek, Zverev, and Rybakina showcasing their prowess. As Djokovic defeated an inspired Wu, the stage is set for elite showdowns and strategic gameplay in the rounds ahead.