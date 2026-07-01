Epic Showdowns and Shocking Exits: Unforgettable Day at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Serena Williams Comeback Ended By Joint Serena Williams Singles Comeback At Wimbledon Ended In The First Round On Tuesday After A Threeset Defeat To Australias Maya Joint

Under cloudy skies, Wimbledon saw unexpected twists on its second day. The legendary Serena Williams exited in the first round, falling to Australia's Maya Joint. The loss was marked by a hard-fought three-set encounter, leaving fans stunned at Williams' early exit.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev showed resilience in a nearly three-hour match against Alexander Blockx, ultimately emerging victorious. In the women's draw, Elina Svitolina suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of her compatriot, Daria Snigur, highlighting the tournament's unpredictable nature.

Elsewhere, Otto Virtanen stunned American Ben Shelton, while Iga Swiatek conquered an emotional victory against Taylor Townsend. As the tournament progresses, each match continues to add to the ever-evolving narrative of Wimbledon 2023.