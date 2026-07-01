Wimbledon Day 3: Osaka Triumphs, Ostapenko Shines

Highlights Of The Third Day At Wimbledon On Wednesday Times Gmt Osaka Sails Into Third Round Fourtime Grand Slam Champion And Japanese Th Seed Naomi Osaka Beat Russian Anastasia Gasanova Ostapenko Beats Ruzic Former French Open Winner Jelena Ostapenko Brushed Aside Antonia Ruzic Play Under Way Play Began Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

On the third day of Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and Japanese 14th seed, confidently advanced to the third round by defeating Russian Anastasia Gasanova 6-3 6-2.

Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko made quick work of Antonia Ruzic, winning in straight sets 6-2 6-0.

Play commenced under bright sunny skies at the All England Club, with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius. The day featured thrilling performances from players across various courts.