Wimbledon Day 3: Osaka Triumphs, Ostapenko Shines
Day three of Wimbledon saw Naomi Osaka smoothly advance to the third round, beating Anastasia Gasanova. Jelena Ostapenko also secured victory against Antonia Ruzic. Matches commenced under sunny skies at the All England Club with notable performances from various players across different courts.
On the third day of Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and Japanese 14th seed, confidently advanced to the third round by defeating Russian Anastasia Gasanova 6-3 6-2.
Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko made quick work of Antonia Ruzic, winning in straight sets 6-2 6-0.
Play commenced under bright sunny skies at the All England Club, with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius. The day featured thrilling performances from players across various courts.