Wimbledon Day 3: Osaka Triumphs, Ostapenko Shines

Day three of Wimbledon saw Naomi Osaka smoothly advance to the third round, beating Anastasia Gasanova. Jelena Ostapenko also secured victory against Antonia Ruzic. Matches commenced under sunny skies at the All England Club with notable performances from various players across different courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Third Day At Wimbledon On Wednesday Times Gmt Osaka Sails Into Third Round Fourtime Grand Slam Champion And Japanese Th Seed Naomi Osaka Beat Russian Anastasia Gasanova Ostapenko Beats Ruzic Former French Open Winner Jelena Ostapenko Brushed Aside Antonia Ruzic Play Under Way Play Began Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:54 IST
Wimbledon Day 3: Osaka Triumphs, Ostapenko Shines
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On the third day of Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and Japanese 14th seed, confidently advanced to the third round by defeating Russian Anastasia Gasanova 6-3 6-2.

Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko made quick work of Antonia Ruzic, winning in straight sets 6-2 6-0.

Play commenced under bright sunny skies at the All England Club, with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius. The day featured thrilling performances from players across various courts.

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