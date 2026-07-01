Naomi Osaka Advances at Wimbledon, Balances Tennis with Motherhood

Fourtimes Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Continued Her Impressive Start To Her Wimbledon Campaign With A Clinical Victory Over Russian Qualifier Anastasia Gasanova To Reach The Third Round On A Sunny Wednesday The Japanese Th Seed Arrived On Court Two Having Swapped Her First Round Kill Bill Kimono For A More Toned Down Version Of The Dress With A Decorative Sash

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, continued her strong performance at Wimbledon, defeating Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova with a decisive 6-3 6-2 win, advancing to the third round.

Appearing on Court Two in a distinctive yet toned-down outfit from her first round attire, Osaka showcased her exceptional tennis skills. After dominating the first set, she accelerated her gameplay with a powerful smash, securing a 4-2 lead and paving her way to victory.

Despite her tennis commitments, Osaka's immediate focus is on celebrating her daughter's third birthday. She's planning low-key festivities around tennis practice, balancing personal and professional responsibilities as she prepares to face either Daria Kasatkina or Janice Tjen in the next round.