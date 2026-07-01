Naomi Osaka Advances at Wimbledon, Balances Tennis with Motherhood

Naomi Osaka impressively advanced to the third round at Wimbledon by defeating Anastasia Gasanova. The four-time Grand Slam champion donned a distinctive outfit and showcased her powerful gameplay. She now focuses on her daughter's third birthday while preparing for her next match against either Daria Kasatkina or Janice Tjen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fourtimes Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Continued Her Impressive Start To Her Wimbledon Campaign With A Clinical Victory Over Russian Qualifier Anastasia Gasanova To Reach The Third Round On A Sunny Wednesday The Japanese Th Seed Arrived On Court Two Having Swapped Her First Round Kill Bill Kimono For A More Toned Down Version Of The Dress With A Decorative Sash | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:12 IST
Naomi Osaka Advances at Wimbledon, Balances Tennis with Motherhood
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, continued her strong performance at Wimbledon, defeating Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova with a decisive 6-3 6-2 win, advancing to the third round.

Appearing on Court Two in a distinctive yet toned-down outfit from her first round attire, Osaka showcased her exceptional tennis skills. After dominating the first set, she accelerated her gameplay with a powerful smash, securing a 4-2 lead and paving her way to victory.

Despite her tennis commitments, Osaka's immediate focus is on celebrating her daughter's third birthday. She's planning low-key festivities around tennis practice, balancing personal and professional responsibilities as she prepares to face either Daria Kasatkina or Janice Tjen in the next round.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026