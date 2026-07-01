Thierry Henry and Willy Sagnol Hail Michael Olise as the Future of Football

Former Arsenal and France standout Thierry Henry has praised compatriot Michael Olise for his stellar performances at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, describing the young striker as a 'boy on another planet.' Olise's remarkable performance saw him achieve his fifth assist during a decisive 3-0 victory against Sweden, elevating him as the first player since Thomas Habler in 1994 to record five or more assists in a single World Cup.

Thrilled by Olise's contributions, Henry highlighted the Frenchman's unmatched off-ball skills. Speaking on Fox Sports, Henry expressed admiration for Olise's ability to maintain defensive awareness without overshadowing his technical prowess. Recalling his coaching experience with Olise during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where France secured a silver medal, Henry shared insights into Olise's unique perception of the game, pinpointing him as an extraordinary player.

In agreement, former Bayern Munich star Willy Sagnol hailed Olise as potentially the best in the world, emphasizing his selfless team spirit compared to legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Sagnol insisted that if Olise does not win the Ballon d'Or, it questions the fairness within football. The implication of Olise's teamwork highlights a model for young players, focusing on collective success over individual achievement.