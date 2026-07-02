Wimbledon Thrills on Day Four: Sensations and Surprises

On the fourth day of Wimbledon, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz, and Liudmila Samsonova secured victories, with keys defeating Katie Swan and Samsonova beating Diana Shnaider. Taylor Fritz advanced past Patrick Kypson. High-profile match-ups feature Iga Swiatek and Karolina Pliskova, and Alexander Zverev versus Valentin Royer, promising more excitement ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Keys Beats Swan Former Australian Open Champion Madison Keys Beat British Wildcard Katie Swan To Reach The Third Round Samsonova Defeats Shnaider Last Years Quarterfinalist Liudmila Samsonova | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:11 IST
Wimbledon Thrills on Day Four: Sensations and Surprises
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Day four of Wimbledon witnessed exciting matches and upsets. Madison Keys, former Australian Open champion, secured a victory over British wildcard Katie Swan, triumphing 6-1 6-4 to advance to the third round.

Liudmila Samsonova, who reached the quarter-finals last year, defeated the 15th seed Diana Shnaider with a nail-biting 6-4 4-6 6-2 win. Meanwhile, American Taylor Fritz fired through to the next round by winning 6-2 6-2 7-5 against compatriot Patrick Kypson.

The anticipation is building as high-profile matches are set to unfold, with defending women's champion Iga Swiatek set to share the Centre Court with former world number one Karolina Pliskova and French Open champion Alexander Zverev facing France's Valentin Royer.

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