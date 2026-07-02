Wimbledon Thrills on Day Four: Sensations and Surprises
On the fourth day of Wimbledon, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz, and Liudmila Samsonova secured victories, with keys defeating Katie Swan and Samsonova beating Diana Shnaider. Taylor Fritz advanced past Patrick Kypson. High-profile match-ups feature Iga Swiatek and Karolina Pliskova, and Alexander Zverev versus Valentin Royer, promising more excitement ahead.
Day four of Wimbledon witnessed exciting matches and upsets. Madison Keys, former Australian Open champion, secured a victory over British wildcard Katie Swan, triumphing 6-1 6-4 to advance to the third round.
Liudmila Samsonova, who reached the quarter-finals last year, defeated the 15th seed Diana Shnaider with a nail-biting 6-4 4-6 6-2 win. Meanwhile, American Taylor Fritz fired through to the next round by winning 6-2 6-2 7-5 against compatriot Patrick Kypson.
The anticipation is building as high-profile matches are set to unfold, with defending women's champion Iga Swiatek set to share the Centre Court with former world number one Karolina Pliskova and French Open champion Alexander Zverev facing France's Valentin Royer.