Mirra Andreeva Advances to US Open Quarter-finals in Dramatic Comeback

Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva defeated Austrian Anastasia Potapova to advance to the US Open quarter-finals. Potapova sustained a leg injury during the final set, resulting in a challenging conclusion. Andreeva praised her opponent's resilience and looks ahead to her next match against either Iva Jovic or Coco Gauff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:19 IST
Mirra Andreeva Advances to US Open Quarter-finals in Dramatic Comeback
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In a thrilling comeback at the U.S. Open, Russia's fifth seed Mirra Andreeva secured her place in the quarter-finals by defeating Austria's Anastasia Potapova, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Andreeva fought back from a set down, showcasing resilience and strategic finesse on the court.

The match reached a dramatic conclusion when Potapova was sidelined by a leg injury late in the third set. Despite the setback, Potapova pushed through, demonstrating remarkable determination. Andreeva expressed empathy for her friend, acknowledging the tough battle they endured and commending Potapova's impressive performance up to that point.

With her victory, Andreeva, a Roland Garros winner, advances to face the victor of the match between Americans Iva Jovic and Coco Gauff. Potapova initially gained an early advantage, but Andreeva's adaptability and improved form proved decisive in the later sets, ultimately securing her triumph.

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