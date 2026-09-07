Mirra Andreeva Advances to US Open Quarter-finals in Dramatic Comeback

In a thrilling comeback at the U.S. Open, Russia's fifth seed Mirra Andreeva secured her place in the quarter-finals by defeating Austria's Anastasia Potapova, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Andreeva fought back from a set down, showcasing resilience and strategic finesse on the court.

The match reached a dramatic conclusion when Potapova was sidelined by a leg injury late in the third set. Despite the setback, Potapova pushed through, demonstrating remarkable determination. Andreeva expressed empathy for her friend, acknowledging the tough battle they endured and commending Potapova's impressive performance up to that point.

With her victory, Andreeva, a Roland Garros winner, advances to face the victor of the match between Americans Iva Jovic and Coco Gauff. Potapova initially gained an early advantage, but Andreeva's adaptability and improved form proved decisive in the later sets, ultimately securing her triumph.