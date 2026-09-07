Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs at Ninth Day of U.S. Open

The ninth day of the U.S. Open delivered exhilarating tennis action with unexpected outcomes. In a stunning victory, Wimbledon champion Mirra Andreeva overcame Anastasia Potapova in three sets, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Meanwhile, China's Zheng Qinwen staged a remarkable comeback against six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. After trailing 5-0 in the first set, Zheng secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-3 win.

As the tournament progresses, fans are eagerly anticipating the Monday lineup, including matchups between stars like Iga Swiatek, Francisco Cerundolo, and Coco Gauff, ensuring the momentum and excitement continue at the U.S. Open.