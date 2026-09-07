Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs at Ninth Day of U.S. Open
The ninth day of the U.S. Open saw significant victories and upsets. Mirra Andreeva advanced to the quarter-finals, defeating Anastasia Potapova. Zheng Qinwen shocked by overcoming Iga Swiatek from a 5-0 deficit, also moving to the quarter-finals. The competition remains fierce with notable matches lined up.
The ninth day of the U.S. Open delivered exhilarating tennis action with unexpected outcomes. In a stunning victory, Wimbledon champion Mirra Andreeva overcame Anastasia Potapova in three sets, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time.
Meanwhile, China's Zheng Qinwen staged a remarkable comeback against six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. After trailing 5-0 in the first set, Zheng secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-3 win.
As the tournament progresses, fans are eagerly anticipating the Monday lineup, including matchups between stars like Iga Swiatek, Francisco Cerundolo, and Coco Gauff, ensuring the momentum and excitement continue at the U.S. Open.
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