BC Partners considers selling a stake in compliance software firm Navex-sources

Private equity firm BC Partners Ltd is considering selling a portion of Navex Global Inc in a deal that could value the U.S. risk management software provider at more than $3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said. BC Partners aims to begin a sale process for a minority stake in Navex next year after it hired an investment bank, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Navex generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $150 million last year, the sources said. Spokespeople for BC Partners and Navex declined to comment. Navex provides a software platform that allows companies to manage internal reporting systems, third-party risk management, policy and regulatory compliance, and other associated services. The company is based in Portland, Oregon, and has more than 13,000 clients worldwide. BC Partners acquired a majority stake in Navex from Vista Equity Partners in 2018 for an undisclosed amount. Vista, which took over Navex in 2014, remains a minority shareholder in the company.

Based in London, BC Partners has more than $41 billion in assets under management spread across healthcare, financial services and industrials in Europe and North America.

