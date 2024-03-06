Left Menu

NASSCOM to bring deep-tech Start Ups delegation to UAE

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:26 IST
India's National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) will bring a delegation of 15 top-tier start-ups to participate in a Pitching and Networking Session for the Start-Ups in the UAE next week.

The delegation would participate in the exclusive Pitching and Networking Session for the Start-Ups to be organised by the Consulate General of India in Dubai on March 11 and 12, officials said.

The Start-Up delegation comprises sectors such as artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, electrochemistry, materials, and renewable energy, among others.

NASSCOM is the apex body for the technology industry in India, an industry that has made a phenomenal contribution to India's GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure, and global visibility.

The Elevate Pitching Series aims to provide a platform for Start-Ups to pitch their ideas to investors and business partners based in the Middle East and other countries, officials said.

