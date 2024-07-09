AirAsia Introduces 'Cinematic In-Flight' Experience
AirAsia has announced a unique 'cinematic in-flight' experience in selected cinemas across India to promote its destinations. The initiative aims to connect travelers to over 130 destinations via Malaysia and Thailand. The collaboration will involve 130 cinemas and local travel content creators, offering ticket prizes.
AirAsia on Tuesday unveiled an innovative 'cinematic in-flight' experience for movie-goers in selected cinemas nationwide. This initiative aims to showcase AirAsia's extensive network, which connects 16 Indian cities to over 130 destinations across Asia, Australia, and beyond, via Malaysia and Thailand.
This collaboration will see AirAsia's reach extended through more than 130 cinemas in 12 cities over the next six months, according to Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll. Movie-goers will also get the chance to win tickets to any destination within AirAsia's expansive network.
Carroll noted that over 130 local travel content creators will be part of this initiative, highlighting destinations across bustling cities, serene beaches, historic landmarks, and vibrant local cultures. "We are thrilled to partner with Qube Cinemas to bring this immersive experience to Indian movie-goers and travel enthusiasts," Carroll said.
