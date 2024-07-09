Left Menu

Gujarat and Intel Join Forces to Boost AI Innovation

The Gujarat government has partnered with Intel Corporation to advance AI readiness, aiming to transform the state into a hub for innovation and investment in the digital economy. This collaboration seeks to provide students, professionals, and citizens with essential AI skills and resources.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday signed a partnership agreement with US-based technology company Intel Corporation aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) readiness, positioning the state as a forefront for innovation and digital economy investment.

The agreement was formalized at Gandhinagar between Gujarat's Department of Science and Technology and Intel Corporation, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in attendance, according to a government statement.

This collaboration is set to accelerate Gujarat's vision of becoming a hub for innovation and digital investment by making emerging technologies accessible to a broader audience including students, professionals, and citizens. Principal Secretary Mona Khandhar emphasized the importance of this initiative in fostering a skilled workforce and technological growth in the state.

