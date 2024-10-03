Left Menu

MCD 311's Chatbot Revolution: Making Grievance Redressal Seamless

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to integrate a chatbot into its 'MCD 311' platform, facilitating an easier complaint-filing process. This upgrade aims to enhance citizen engagement and ensure faster grievance resolution, with an emphasis on maintaining cleanliness during the festive season.

  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced plans to add a chatbot to its 'MCD 311' app for a streamlined complaint process.

According to Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the app is vital for citizen communication, and the chatbot will improve responsiveness and speed, ensuring a clean Delhi for the festive season.

Key officials, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, attended a meeting to focus on street cleanliness, C&D waste management, and the efficacy of the app with a proposed third-party audit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

