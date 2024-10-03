MCD 311's Chatbot Revolution: Making Grievance Redressal Seamless
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to integrate a chatbot into its 'MCD 311' platform, facilitating an easier complaint-filing process. This upgrade aims to enhance citizen engagement and ensure faster grievance resolution, with an emphasis on maintaining cleanliness during the festive season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced plans to add a chatbot to its 'MCD 311' app for a streamlined complaint process.
According to Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the app is vital for citizen communication, and the chatbot will improve responsiveness and speed, ensuring a clean Delhi for the festive season.
Key officials, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, attended a meeting to focus on street cleanliness, C&D waste management, and the efficacy of the app with a proposed third-party audit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MCD
- Delhi
- chatbot
- grievance
- complaints
- app
- technology
- festive season
- cleanliness
- efficiency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Leaders Appointed to Key Parliamentary Committees
Govt Approves Revised Levy Rates to Fund Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Nikhat Zareen Appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police
Rescue Operation Initiated for Toddler Trapped in Rajasthan Borewell
HC says creative freedom can't be curtailed on apprehension of public disorder; asks CBFC to decide on certificate for film 'Emergency'.