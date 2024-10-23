Left Menu

Mahindra Elevates Safety with New Testing Facilities

Mahindra & Mahindra inaugurated two advanced testing facilities in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, to enhance SUV safety. The facilities, including a passive safety lab and a battery and cell research laboratory, were established with an investment of over Rs 300 crore. These labs will bolster the company's focus on safety and sustainability.

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched two cutting-edge testing facilities aimed at bolstering the safety standards of its SUVs. The inauguration took place on Wednesday in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to vehicular safety and technology advancement.

The Mumbai-based automobile giant unveiled a passive safety laboratory alongside a dedicated battery and cell research lab. Both facilities are designed for comprehensive safety testing and research into cell technologies for SUVs, reflecting an investment of over Rs 300 crore.

Located 55 km from the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the new labs will work in conjunction with this innovation hub and the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) to advance the development of cutting-edge, sustainable SUVs, according to Velusamy R, President of Automotive Technology & Product Development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

