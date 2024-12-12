ISRO Eyes Major Investment to Boost Aerodynamic Testing
ISRO chairman S Somanath notes a lack of aerodynamic testing facilities in India, urging the need for hefty investments. At the SAROD 2024 event, he highlights the importance of computational and testing symbiosis. Only 30% of Gaganyaan's testing needs can be met domestically. More resources are deemed crucial.
ISRO chairman S Somanath highlighted a significant gap in India's aerodynamic testing facilities, urging substantial investment to bridge this gap during the SAROD 2024 event.
Somanath pointed out that the initial reliance on Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) for solving aerodynamic issues is insufficient, emphasizing the enduring need for both computational and physical testing.
Currently, only 30% of ISRO's Gaganyaan testing needs are fulfilled within India, necessitating external assistance. Expanding CFD capabilities and resources is paramount, as stressed by Somanath.
