ISRO Eyes Major Investment to Boost Aerodynamic Testing

ISRO chairman S Somanath highlighted a significant gap in India's aerodynamic testing facilities, urging substantial investment to bridge this gap during the SAROD 2024 event.

Somanath pointed out that the initial reliance on Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) for solving aerodynamic issues is insufficient, emphasizing the enduring need for both computational and physical testing.

Currently, only 30% of ISRO's Gaganyaan testing needs are fulfilled within India, necessitating external assistance. Expanding CFD capabilities and resources is paramount, as stressed by Somanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)