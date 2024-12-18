SpaceX's Power Outage Sparks Controversy and Future Concerns

A power outage at SpaceX's California facility led to a temporary loss of ground control during the historic Polaris Dawn mission. This incident has brought attention to potential conflicts of interest and the lack of disclosure regulations for private space companies.

The outage occurred due to a cooling system leak that triggered a power surge, rendering SpaceX mission control unable to command the Dragon spacecraft. Communication was maintained via the Starlink satellite network despite this setback.

Jared Isaacman's nomination as NASA administrator intensifies concerns due to his SpaceX ties. Experts highlight the need for transparency to ensure safety and address potential conflicts, as the regulatory environment currently lacks sufficient oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)