Pioneering Satellite: N Space Tech's SwetchaSAT-Vx Series Takes Off with PSLV-C60

N Space Tech, an aerospace start-up, is set to make waves as it prepares to launch its inaugural payload in the SwetchaSAT-Vx series. The launch is scheduled for the end of this month, taking place aboard the PSLV-C60 mission.

Designed entirely in-house, the SwetchaSAT-Vx series encapsulates advanced communication technologies, spanning from UHF to Ku bands. This emphasizes the start-up's focus on homegrown innovation and engineering prowess. The payload's integration into the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) aims to validate the indigenously developed UHF communication module, according to company statements.

SwetchaSAT-V0, the centerpiece of this mission, will undergo rigorous validation of its UHF systems, marking a significant leap in satellite technology promises. 'SwetchaSAT-V0 highlights our commitment to reliable satellite communication systems, paving the way for future advancements,' stated Divya Kothamasu, Founder of N Space Tech. This mission lays the groundwork for future payload advancements in the series, which foresees the inclusion of more sophisticated communication modules and ground station technologies.

