Pioneering Satellite: N Space Tech's SwetchaSAT-Vx Series Takes Off with PSLV-C60

N Space Tech is preparing to launch its SwetchaSAT-Vx series payload on the PSLV-C60 mission. The series features advanced communication technologies, developed entirely in-house, showcasing indigenous innovation. The mission will validate UHF communication module performance, highlighting the company's commitment to reliable satellite communication for global connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:51 IST
N Space Tech, an aerospace start-up, is set to make waves as it prepares to launch its inaugural payload in the SwetchaSAT-Vx series. The launch is scheduled for the end of this month, taking place aboard the PSLV-C60 mission.

Designed entirely in-house, the SwetchaSAT-Vx series encapsulates advanced communication technologies, spanning from UHF to Ku bands. This emphasizes the start-up's focus on homegrown innovation and engineering prowess. The payload's integration into the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) aims to validate the indigenously developed UHF communication module, according to company statements.

SwetchaSAT-V0, the centerpiece of this mission, will undergo rigorous validation of its UHF systems, marking a significant leap in satellite technology promises. 'SwetchaSAT-V0 highlights our commitment to reliable satellite communication systems, paving the way for future advancements,' stated Divya Kothamasu, Founder of N Space Tech. This mission lays the groundwork for future payload advancements in the series, which foresees the inclusion of more sophisticated communication modules and ground station technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

