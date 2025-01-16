HSG Laser's Strategic Expansion Boosts India's Metal Industry

In 2024, HSG Laser has once again topped India's laser cutting machine market, maintaining its sales lead for the second consecutive year. With over 2,000 clients catered to, the company reinforces its stronghold in the region.

HSG's Global Operations Center in Chicago has announced plans to enhance its service network in India and speed up the construction of production facilities. This strategic move aims to deliver more efficient and high-quality services, supporting India's metal forming industry's transformation.

The company revealed its intention to invest $10 million in a new super factory in India, aimed at expanding its global production network. This initiative will also provide local job opportunities, boosting the regional economy's sustainable development.

