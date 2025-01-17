Starship Soars But Falls: SpaceX Faces Setback in Latest Test

SpaceX's Starship rocket encountered a significant setback during a test flight Thursday, ending in disintegration shortly after launch despite a successful booster recovery. The incident, referred to by SpaceX as a "rapid unscheduled disassembly," underscored the ongoing developmental challenges faced by the aerospace company.

The loss occurred as Starship's engines appeared to systematically shut down during ascent, resulting in the termination of contact a mere 8 1/2 minutes into the flight. The rocket, on its maiden voyage carrying 10 dummy satellites for practice, was intended for a global orbital path. Prior to the disintegration, SpaceX achieved a successful feat, catching the returning booster with the launch tower's mechanical arms.

In an effort to address safety concerns, Elon Musk announced plans to enhance fire suppression systems and improve leak detection. The mission marked SpaceX's seventh test flight of what is currently the world's largest rocket, with future ambitions of launching crews to Mars. Parallel efforts by Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket also faced challenges, with its booster missing the landing target after reaching orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)