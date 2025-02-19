Catapult 4.0: Revolutionizing Logistics with Innovative Startups

Mahindra Logistics Ltd has successfully concluded its Catapult 4.0 incubator initiative, marking a significant step in mentoring eight promising startups for enhanced operational efficiency.

This strategic initiative aligns with Mahindra Logistics' vision of driving success within India's startup ecosystem by fostering innovation and advanced logistical solutions.

Startups involved in the program, including Tarsyer and Vecros, showcased game-changing technologies aimed at revolutionizing drones, warehousing, and supply chain efficiency.

