Catapult 4.0: Revolutionizing Logistics with Innovative Startups
Mahindra Logistics Ltd announces the conclusion of its Catapult 4.0 incubator program, focusing on mentoring eight startups to enhance operational efficiency. The initiative fosters innovation and advanced solutions in the logistics sector, integrating cutting-edge technology to optimize resources and improve the supply chain ecosystem.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd has successfully concluded its Catapult 4.0 incubator initiative, marking a significant step in mentoring eight promising startups for enhanced operational efficiency.
This strategic initiative aligns with Mahindra Logistics' vision of driving success within India's startup ecosystem by fostering innovation and advanced logistical solutions.
Startups involved in the program, including Tarsyer and Vecros, showcased game-changing technologies aimed at revolutionizing drones, warehousing, and supply chain efficiency.
