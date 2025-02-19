Left Menu

Catapult 4.0: Revolutionizing Logistics with Innovative Startups

Mahindra Logistics Ltd announces the conclusion of its Catapult 4.0 incubator program, focusing on mentoring eight startups to enhance operational efficiency. The initiative fosters innovation and advanced solutions in the logistics sector, integrating cutting-edge technology to optimize resources and improve the supply chain ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:03 IST
Catapult 4.0: Revolutionizing Logistics with Innovative Startups
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Logistics Ltd has successfully concluded its Catapult 4.0 incubator initiative, marking a significant step in mentoring eight promising startups for enhanced operational efficiency.

This strategic initiative aligns with Mahindra Logistics' vision of driving success within India's startup ecosystem by fostering innovation and advanced logistical solutions.

Startups involved in the program, including Tarsyer and Vecros, showcased game-changing technologies aimed at revolutionizing drones, warehousing, and supply chain efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025