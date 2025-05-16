L&T-Cloudfiniti Joins Forces with QpiAI to Pioneer Quantum Computing

Mumbai: In a bid to transform the quantum computing landscape on a global scale, L&T-Cloudfiniti has announced a strategic collaboration with Bengaluru-based deep-tech company QpiAI. This partnership is set to drive quantum computing workloads through Quantum Computing as a Service (QCAAS), enabling scalable deployment of quantum technologies across various sectors.

The two companies will work closely under India's National Quantum Mission to explore collaborative opportunities. QpiAI, known for building India's most powerful 25-qubit quantum computer named Indus, plans to offer a 256-qubit quantum computer, focusing further on developing a fault-tolerant quantum computer with 100 logical qubits. This move aims to unlock large-scale commercial applications in diverse fields.

By combining L&T's industry leadership with QpiAI's technical expertise, the partnership will spearhead joint R&D programs to focus on solutions intertwining artificial intelligence and quantum computing. This will result in novel innovations addressing complex challenges in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and logistics. The collaboration signifies a major leap in advancing quantum computing technology and its industrial applications, dovetailing with India's strategic technological initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)