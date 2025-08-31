Norway Strengthens Defense with British Frigates
Norway plans to procure a fleet of British-made frigates to enhance its maritime defense capacities. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the frigates' role in safeguarding sovereignty. The decision positions the UK as Norway's strategic partner, with pending contract negotiations for the ships.
Norway is set to boost its maritime defense with an order for British-made frigates, marking what could become the nation's largest military procurement. The Norwegian government's decision emerged from a competitive process involving designs from Germany, France, the US, and Britain.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere underscored the frigates' importance in defending the nation's sovereignty. He stated their choice was rooted in the UK's strategic partnership and superior frigate offerings, notably the BAE Systems' T-26 City-class, which has been heavily promoted by British authorities to support local shipyards.
The upcoming final contract negotiations leave questions about the exact number of frigates to be ordered and their financial specifics. This move aligns with Norway's broader defense expansion amidst evolving global threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
