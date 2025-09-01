Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Embarks on Historic Train Journey to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sets off to attend a Chinese military parade. In his rare international appearance, Kim is anticipated to engage with leaders like China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. His visit may influence geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:15 IST
Kim Jong Un Embarks on Historic Train Journey to China
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left Pyongyang on a bullet-proof, armored train, marking a significant diplomatic venture as he heads to China to attend a high-profile military parade. This event signals a rare international engagement for the reclusive leader, who seldom leaves his country.

Kim's participation follows an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Russian President Vladimir Putin also expected to attend. South Korea's response remains reserved, with officials declining to comment on what this could mean for geopolitical relations in the region.

The visit may also include separate talks with Xi and Putin, potentially bolstering ties with China and Russia while creating tension with the U.S.-aligned bloc comprising South Korea and Japan. The journey underscores shifting alignments amidst historical echoes from World War Two and the Korean War.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025