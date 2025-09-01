Kim Jong Un Embarks on Historic Train Journey to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left Pyongyang on a bullet-proof, armored train, marking a significant diplomatic venture as he heads to China to attend a high-profile military parade. This event signals a rare international engagement for the reclusive leader, who seldom leaves his country.

Kim's participation follows an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Russian President Vladimir Putin also expected to attend. South Korea's response remains reserved, with officials declining to comment on what this could mean for geopolitical relations in the region.

The visit may also include separate talks with Xi and Putin, potentially bolstering ties with China and Russia while creating tension with the U.S.-aligned bloc comprising South Korea and Japan. The journey underscores shifting alignments amidst historical echoes from World War Two and the Korean War.