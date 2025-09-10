Drone Diplomacy: The Gerbera Incident in Poland

Amid escalating tensions, a suspected Russian drone incursion into Poland on Wednesday has triggered alarm, as the conflict in Ukraine now touches a NATO member's borders. The Polish army reported that the drones used in the incursion included Gerbera models.

The Gerbera, a cost-effective long-range drone, is reportedly crafted from materials such as plywood and foam, and assembled in Russia's extensive Yelabuga facility. With a large wingspan, moderate speed, and a rudimentary propulsion system, this drone is said to serve as a decoy against air defenses, diverting attention from more lethal weaponry.

Ukraine claims the Gerbera drones are built from Chinese-supplied kits with electronic parts sourced from the U.S. and Europe, despite export restrictions. This incident underscores the complex international entanglements in the ongoing conflict and raises critical questions about regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)