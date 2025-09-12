Apple's Revolutionary Hypertension Detection System Gets FDA Clearance
Apple's new hypertension detection system for its smartwatch has received FDA approval and is set to launch next week. This development marks a significant advancement in wearable health technology. Reuters has yet to confirm these reports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:59 IST
Apple's innovative hypertension detection system for its smartwatch has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with an official launch planned for next week, according to Bloomberg News.
While Bloomberg reported the breakthrough, Reuters has stated that it has not been able to verify the report at this time.
This achievement underscores Apple's continued commitment to integrating health monitoring capabilities into its popular wearable devices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
