US Tightens Grip with New North Korea Sanctions
The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting Chinese and North Korean individuals and institutions. Eight individuals, including from Russia, a tech firm, and a North Korean bank are now listed by the Treasury Department. These secondary sanctions penalize third parties for prohibited dealings.
The United States has tightened its sanctions regime by targeting individuals and institutions linked to North Korea and China, according to an announcement on the Treasury Department website this Tuesday.
The department's latest measures include eight persons from North Korea, China, and Russia, adding to the list of entities under scrutiny. Among the new names on the list are Korea Mangyongdae Computer Technology Corp. and Ryujong Credit Bank of North Korea.
The move underscores the use of secondary sanctions, which penalize third-party entities for engaging in transactions that are already banned, thereby reinforcing the reach of international economic restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
