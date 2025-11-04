Left Menu

US Tightens Grip with New North Korea Sanctions

The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting Chinese and North Korean individuals and institutions. Eight individuals, including from Russia, a tech firm, and a North Korean bank are now listed by the Treasury Department. These secondary sanctions penalize third parties for prohibited dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:53 IST
US Tightens Grip with New North Korea Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has tightened its sanctions regime by targeting individuals and institutions linked to North Korea and China, according to an announcement on the Treasury Department website this Tuesday.

The department's latest measures include eight persons from North Korea, China, and Russia, adding to the list of entities under scrutiny. Among the new names on the list are Korea Mangyongdae Computer Technology Corp. and Ryujong Credit Bank of North Korea.

The move underscores the use of secondary sanctions, which penalize third-party entities for engaging in transactions that are already banned, thereby reinforcing the reach of international economic restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's Leap Towards Progress: A Milestone in Indian State Development

Uttarakhand's Leap Towards Progress: A Milestone in Indian State Development

 India
2
Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

 India
3
Automakers Rally to Sustain North American Trade Deal

Automakers Rally to Sustain North American Trade Deal

 United States
4
Global Efforts to Resolve Sudan Conflict Intensify

Global Efforts to Resolve Sudan Conflict Intensify

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025